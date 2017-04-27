Teachers Advisors LLC Has $25.178 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $25,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 24,209 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $87,417,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) opened at 203.08 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.29 and a 200 day moving average of $189.47.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.19. The firm earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post $11.33 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/teachers-advisors-llc-has-25-178-million-stake-in-huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-hii-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Michael Stephen Smith sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at $454,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total value of $730,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,325.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,580 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.