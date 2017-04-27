Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 159.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 169,728 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ralph Lauren Corp worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $71,499,000. I.G. Investment Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 124,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 30,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) opened at 81.18 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Ralph Lauren Corp had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Ralph Lauren Corp’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post $5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Ralph Lauren Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.61.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

