TD Securities Increases Interfor Corp (IFP) Price Target to C$23.00

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Interfor Corp from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interfor Corp from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor Corp from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interfor Corp from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Interfor Corp from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Interfor Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.14.

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) traded down 0.89% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 130,745 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34. Interfor Corp has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/td-securities-increases-interfor-corp-ifp-price-target-to-c23-00-updated.html.

Interfor Corp Company Profile

Interfor Corporation is a Canada-based lumber provider. The Company and its subsidiaries produce wood products in British Columbia, the United States Northwest and the United States South for sale to markets around the world. The Company operates through solid wood segment. The Company offers a range of products, including Clear Cedar Finger Joint Bevel Siding, Clear Cedar Solid Bevel Siding, Clear Cedar V-Joint Paneling, Dimension Lumber, Elite Cedar 5/4 Radius Edge Decking, Elite Cedar V-Joint Paneling, Elite Knotty Cedar Decking, Fineline Paneling, Japan Zairai-Beams, Japan Zairai-Ground Sill, Japan Zairai-Posts, Japan Zairai-Roof Structure, Japan Zairai-Small Structural, Reserve Boards, Reserve End-Matched Paneling, Reserve Lodgepole Pine Paneling, Reserve V-Joint Decking, Special Appearance Grade Cedar Timbers, Reserve Ponderosa Pine Paneling and Studs.

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.