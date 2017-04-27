Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE) Cut to “Hold” at Numis Securities Ltd

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) was downgraded by Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 849 ($10.85) target price on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.36) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.54) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 775 ($9.91) price objective on Tate & Lyle PLC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tate & Lyle PLC from GBX 710 ($9.08) to GBX 730 ($9.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 775.33 ($9.91).

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) traded down 0.20% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 761.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,453 shares. Tate & Lyle PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 587.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 850.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.54 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 770.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 727.77.

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.17) per share, with a total value of £71,700 ($91,664.54).

Tate & Lyle PLC Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries.

