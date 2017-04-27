Talen Energy Corp (TLN) Debt Trading 3.4% Higher

An issue of Talen Energy Corp (NYSE:TLN) debt rose 3.4% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.125% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2019. The debt is now trading at $102.00 and was trading at $96.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

Talen Energy Corp (NYSE:TLN) opened at 14.00 on Thursday. Talen Energy Corp has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $14.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLN. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy Corp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Talen Energy Corp by 122.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Talen Energy Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Talen Energy Corp by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Talen Energy Corp by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Talen Energy Corp

Talen Energy Corporation is a United States-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

