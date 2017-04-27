Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 24,483 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 559% compared to the average volume of 3,716 put options.

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 67.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.71. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, FBR & Co increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $6,417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,917,314.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,021.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 197,393 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,735,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,957,000 after buying an additional 520,298 shares during the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

