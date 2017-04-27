Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC set a $47.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vetr upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.24 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) opened at 33.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/synchrony-financial-syf-coverage-initiated-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc-updated.html.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $292,978.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,727.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $25,611.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,457 shares of company stock valued at $339,056. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,391,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,661,000 after buying an additional 2,287,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,582,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 8,518,794 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,481,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,491,000 after buying an additional 230,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $289,634,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.