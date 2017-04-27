Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Friday.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Symantec to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Symantec in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) opened at 31.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.17. Symantec has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 55.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symantec will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott C. Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $228,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,000 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $60,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,120.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Symantec by 33.1% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 137,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Symantec by 90.6% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,462,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after buying an additional 695,386 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Symantec by 41.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,118,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after buying an additional 327,219 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Symantec by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Symantec by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 58,374 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

