SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at FIG Partners

Research analysts at FIG Partners began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the bank’s stock. FIG Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $191.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) opened at 192.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.62. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $198.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. The business earned $410.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.15 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post $8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,028,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $1,207,812.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,723. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

