Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Supervalu (SVU) Share Price

News headlines about Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Supervalu earned a news impact score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVU. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supervalu in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Supervalu from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supervalu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Supervalu in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supervalu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

Shares of Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) opened at 4.15 on Thursday. Supervalu has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Supervalu had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Supervalu will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supervalu Company Profile

Supervalu Inc is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Retail. The Company offers a range of advertised brand name and private-label products, including grocery (both perishable and nonperishable), general merchandise and home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy, which are sold through Company-operated and licensed Retail stores to shoppers and through its Wholesale segment to independent retail customers.

