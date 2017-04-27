Superior Energy Services (SPN) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) have trended positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Superior Energy Services earned a news impact score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 93 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) opened at 12.77 on Thursday. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock’s market cap is $1.95 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm earned $400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.26 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post ($1.75) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPN. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

