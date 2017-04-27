Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $17.72 Million Stake in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 595,761 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Superior Energy Services worth $17,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $214,000.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) opened at 12.77 on Thursday. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm’s market cap is $1.95 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.26 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post ($1.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

