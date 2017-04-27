SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.50 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) traded down 0.26% on Wednesday, hitting $135.83. 366,448 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.20. Stryker has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 23.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

In other news, Director Louise Francesconi sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $454,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,406.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $550,937.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,011.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

