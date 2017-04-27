Sunoco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,426 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 428% compared to the average volume of 838 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 239,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 35.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter valued at about $4,295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUN has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Vetr raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.44 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC raised Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Sunoco in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.54.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) opened at 31.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $3.56 billion. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

