Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hold-rated Suncor Energy's shares have gained 11.8% over the last 6 months, handily outperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas – Canadian Integrated industry, which rose just 3% over the same time period, as well as key rival Canadian Natural Resources. SU's last reported quarter saw production rising to a record on the back of its transactions to gain a majority stake in the massive Syncrude oil sands project. Importantly, SU's success in reducing cash costs has magnified the effects of rebound in oil prices. A 10% dividend boost and plans for share buyback are other positives in the Suncor story. However, extracting crude from the oil sands is a costly affair and as such, hampers profit margins. Adding to the woes is the still weak commodity pricing environment that has been affecting Suncor's upstream operations. Therefore, we see limited upside for SU scrip.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.75 to $31.28 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) opened at 30.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.34 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Suncor Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 4,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 19.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

