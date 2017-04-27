Media headlines about Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Summit Therapeutics PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMMT shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) opened at 10.87 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The company’s market cap is $134.55 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/summit-therapeutics-plc-smmt-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About Summit Therapeutics PLC

Summit Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in drug development. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. It is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.