Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sturm Ruger & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Sturm Ruger & Company reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sturm Ruger & Company will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sturm Ruger & Company.

Sturm Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. Sturm Ruger & Company had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 12.79%. Sturm Ruger & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wunderlich assumed coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Forward View cut Sturm Ruger & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) traded down 0.79% during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 99,625 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.57. Sturm Ruger & Company has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $70.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Sturm Ruger & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a range of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

