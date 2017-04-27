STR Holdings (STRI) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about STR Holdings (NASDAQ:STRI) has been trending positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. STR Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

STR Holdings (NASDAQ:STRI) opened at 0.2354 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. STR Holdings has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.54 million.

STR Holdings Company Profile

STR Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of encapsulants to the solar industry. Encapsulant is a component used to protect solar cells and hold solar modules together. The Company has developed ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)-based encapsulants for use in commercial solar module manufacturing.

