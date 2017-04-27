iShares MSCI Brazil Index Sees Unusually High Options Volume (EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Index (NYSE:EWZ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 52,017 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average volume of 25,881 put options.

iShares MSCI Brazil Index (NYSE:EWZ) opened at 36.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. iShares MSCI Brazil Index has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Index

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

