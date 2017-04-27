Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,237 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 197% compared to the average volume of 3,113 call options.

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) opened at 59.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm earned $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post $5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

In related news, President James A. Forese sold 55,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $3,303,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 565,438 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $565,699.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,303 shares of company stock worth $12,606,410. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 44.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.37 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

