Assured Guaranty (AGO) Declares Share Repurchase Plan

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan, which permits the company to repurchase $300 million in outstanding shares on Thursday, February 23rd, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGO. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) opened at 38.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 56.15%. The firm earned $470 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post $2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

