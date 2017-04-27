Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.505 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 72,051 shares during the period. Corning makes up 3.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) opened at 28.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.73. Corning also saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 14,627 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 566% compared to the average daily volume of 2,195 call options.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/stillwater-capital-advisors-llc-sells-72051-shares-of-corning-incorporated-glw-updated.html.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 153,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $4,299,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 130,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $3,449,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,464 shares of company stock valued at $14,459,641 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.