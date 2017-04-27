Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wunderlich raised their price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) opened at 13.20 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $396.94 million. Emerge Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 million. Emerge Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 255.24% and a negative net margin of 28.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerge Energy Services will post ($0.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) Price Target Cut to $14.00” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/stifel-nicolaus-reiterates-hold-rating-for-emerge-energy-services-lp-emes-updated-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 33.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 111,345 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 313,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 132,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, GLG Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of energy service assets. The Company’s segments include Sand segment, Fuel segment and Corporate. The Company’s Sand segment consists of the production and sale of various grades of industrial sand primarily used in the extraction of oil and natural gas, as well as the production of building products and foundry materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.