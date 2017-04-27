Timberline Resources Corp (TLRS) CEO Steven A. Osterberg Acquires 65,000 Shares

Timberline Resources Corp (NASDAQ:TLRS) CEO Steven A. Osterberg purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 334,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timberline Resources Corp (NASDAQ:TLRS) traded down 4.90% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 7,210 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.17 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Timberline Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Timberline Resources Corp Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation is engaged in the mineral exploration business. The Company holds mineral prospects for exploration in Nevada mainly for target commodities of gold and silver. The prospects are held by both patented and unpatented mining claims owned directly by the Company or through legal agreements conveying exploration and development rights to it.

