Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Stock analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report released on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. FBR & Co analyst S. Moss anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. FBR & Co currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $121.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sterling Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (STL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/sterling-bancorp-expected-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-31-per-share-stl-updated.html.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STL. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) opened at 24.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.05. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Kahn sold 23,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $579,229.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Kahn sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $34,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,794 shares of company stock worth $2,926,121. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 271,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 59.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 54,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $9,567,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.