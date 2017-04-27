Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a report issued on Tuesday.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) opened at 41.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.88. WesBanco has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm earned $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.82 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/stephens-reiterates-overweight-rating-for-wesbanco-inc-wsbc-updated.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 44.24%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,119.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Knutson bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.63 per share, with a total value of $130,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,138.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $267,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.