Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Corp Unit 2013 (SWH) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.32

News coverage about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Corp Unit 2013 (NYSE:SWH) has trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Corp Unit 2013 earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Corp Unit 2013 (NYSE:SWH) opened at 124.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.93. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Corp Unit 2013 has a 52 week low of $100.56 and a 52 week high of $129.74.

