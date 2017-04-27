Splunk Inc (SPLK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPLK. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton upped their target price on Splunk from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.61.

Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) opened at 63.72 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.81 billion.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 41.28% and a negative net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $2,484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,885,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $527,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,046 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,147. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Splunk by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 63.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Splunk by 42.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 35.1% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

