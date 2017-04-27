Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 84 ($1.07) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPT. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Spirent Communications Plc from GBX 74 ($0.95) to GBX 101 ($1.29) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on Spirent Communications Plc from GBX 76 ($0.97) to GBX 103 ($1.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. N+1 Singer lowered Spirent Communications Plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.32) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd raised Spirent Communications Plc to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 145 ($1.85) in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications Plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 112.44 ($1.44).

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) traded up 1.07% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 118.00. 299,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 720.51 million. Spirent Communications Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 72.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 122.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Spirent Communications Plc’s previous dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 182,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £199,157.17 ($254,611.57). Also, insider Gary Bullard acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,062.90). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 267,927 shares of company stock valued at $28,990,541.

Spirent Communications Plc Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc enables service provider networks, data centers, enterprise information technology (IT), mobile communications, connected vehicles or the Internet of Things to communicate and collaborate. The Company’s segments include Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance.

