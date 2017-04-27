Sparton Co. (SPA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sparton Co. (NYSE:SPA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SPARTON CORP. ‘s continuing operations are principally in one line of business, the development and manufacture of electronic parts and assemblies. SPARTON CORP.’s products and services include microprocessor-based systems, transducers, printed circuit boards and assemblies, sensors and electronic and electromechanical contract manufacturing for the telecommunications, medical, electronics and other industries. “

Shares of Sparton (NYSE:SPA) opened at 22.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The company’s market cap is $220.70 million. Sparton has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Sparton (NYSE:SPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Sparton had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business earned $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sparton will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/sparton-co-spa-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sparton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sparton by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sparton by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sparton by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 42,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sparton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sparton Company Profile

Sparton Corporation is a provider of design, development and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices, as well as engineered products complementary to the same electromechanical value stream. The Company operates through two segments: Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS) and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sparton (SPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.