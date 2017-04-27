SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Insider Sells $119,784.57 in Stock

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) insider David M. Staples sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $119,784.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,041.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) opened at 37.28 on Thursday. SpartanNash Co has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post $2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 140.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 562,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,648,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 53.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer. The Company’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers (independent retailers), select national retailers, its corporate owned retail stores, and the United States military commissaries.

