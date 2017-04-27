Southern (SO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Southern (NYSE:SO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southern earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 58 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Southern (NYSE:SO) opened at 49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. Southern has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $54.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southern will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 83.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on Southern from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $109,885.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $813,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

