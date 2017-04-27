Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact USA Technologies (USAT) Stock Price

News articles about USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. USA Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) opened at 4.65 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $187.52 million. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Equities analysts expect that USA Technologies will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Albin F. Moschner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $57,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,121.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions within the unattended point of sale (POS) market. The Company is a provider in the small ticket, beverage and food vending industry and is also engaged in offering solutions and services to other unattended market segments, such as amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk and others.

