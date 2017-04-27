Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Astoria Financial Corp (AF) Share Price

Headlines about Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Astoria Financial Corp earned a news impact score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) opened at 20.75 on Thursday. Astoria Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.

Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company earned $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.92 million. Astoria Financial Corp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Astoria Financial Corp will post $0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Astoria Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

AF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Astoria Financial Corp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astoria Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Astoria Financial Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Astoria Financial Corp news, Director Patricia M. Nazemetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $55,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,740.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gerard C. Keegan sold 71,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,341,445.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,764 shares of company stock worth $3,272,048. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Astoria Financial Corp Company Profile

Astoria Financial Corporation is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank. Astoria Bank’s primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, primarily in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family, or residential, mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

