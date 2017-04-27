Saul Centers (BFS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Saul Centers earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) opened at 63.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 134.21%.

In other news, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 5,560 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $346,165.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick F. Noonan sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $153,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,560 shares of company stock worth $657,016 in the last 90 days. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-saul-centers-bfs-share-price-updated.html.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.