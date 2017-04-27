Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. earned a news impact score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) remained flat at $26.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $35.13.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

