NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Press coverage about NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NXP Semiconductors NV earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor provider an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors NV from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.99 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) opened at 105.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.84 and a beta of 1.21. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $107.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.64.

NXP Semiconductors NV Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments are High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing.

