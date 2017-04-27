Maiden Holdings (MHLD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News stories about Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Maiden Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 48 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

MHLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maiden Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Maiden Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Maiden Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maiden Holdings from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Maiden Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 88,001 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 1.17. Maiden Holdings has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.17. Maiden Holdings had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company earned $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maiden Holdings will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Maiden Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Maiden Holdings Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. It operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

