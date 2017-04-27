Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Nordson (NDSN) Share Price

Media headlines about Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nordson earned a news impact score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,753 shares. Nordson has a 1-year low of $74.49 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.78 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 35.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post $5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, insider John J. Keane sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $2,923,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,933.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

