Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Price

Media stories about Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kinder Morgan earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 81 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) traded down 0.89% on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 2,427,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Vetr lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.88 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

