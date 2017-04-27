FTD Companies (FTD) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -0.12

Media coverage about FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) has trended somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FTD Companies earned a news impact score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) opened at 20.16 on Thursday. FTD Companies has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The stock’s market cap is $553.07 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business earned $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. FTD Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FTD Companies will post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTD shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of FTD Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on FTD Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FTD Companies (FTD) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -0.12” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/somewhat-negative-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-effect-ftd-companies-ftd-share-price-updated.html.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc (FTD) is a floral and gifting company. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer, Florist, International and Provide Commerce. Through its Consumer segment, FTD is a direct marketer of floral and gift products for consumers, primarily in the United States and Canada. Through its Florist segment, the Company is a provider of products and services to its floral network members, which include traditional retail florists and other non-florist retail locations, primarily in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FTD Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTD Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.