Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Headlines about Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) traded down 0.67% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.80. 8,998 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $767.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $40.74.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business earned $81.36 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY will post $2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBCAA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and Republic Insurance Services, Inc (the Captive). The Bank is a Kentucky-based, state chartered non-member financial institution. The Captive is an insurance subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through four segments: Traditional Banking, which provides traditional banking products to customers; Warehouse Lending (Warehouse), which provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the United States through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; Mortgage Banking, which originates, sells and services long-term, single family, first lien residential real estate loans, and Republic Processing Group (RPG), which facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products.

