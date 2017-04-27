Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Stock Price

News coverage about Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity National Information Servcs earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 15 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) traded up 0.745% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.505. The stock had a trading volume of 67,669 shares. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $84.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.045 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post $4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 219,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $17,525,740.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,546,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen T. Thompson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $263,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,786.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,398 shares of company stock valued at $51,730,186. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Stock Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-very-unlikely-to-impact-fidelity-national-information-servcs-fis-stock-price-updated.html.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.