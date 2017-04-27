Tableau Software (DATA) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.20

News coverage about Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tableau Software earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the software company an impact score of 89 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) opened at 53.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. Tableau Software has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.19 billion.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. Tableau Software’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tableau Software will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DATA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.28 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson set a $50.00 price objective on Tableau Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Tableau Software from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

In other Tableau Software news, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $122,445.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Walker, Jr. sold 4,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $271,520.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,893.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,394 shares of company stock worth $5,133,399. 28.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

