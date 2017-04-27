Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Tilly's (TLYS) Share Price

Press coverage about Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tilly's earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 30 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) opened at 9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of -0.41. Tilly's has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company earned $160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.62 million. Tilly's had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly's will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Tilly's in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilly's in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly's currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other Tilly's news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,800. 53.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

