Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Price

Media headlines about Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Steel Dynamics earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) opened at 36.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post $2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-effect-steel-dynamics-stld-share-price-updated.html.

In other news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. sold 140,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $5,000,113.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,730,345.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

