Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Share Price

News coverage about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 57 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRNA. Leerink Swann restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded down 2.1821% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.2769. The company had a trading volume of 13,146 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $68.14 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.05. The firm earned $0.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.78) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-effect-dicerna-pharmaceuticals-drna-share-price-updated.html.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.