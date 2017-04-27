Tupperware Brands (TUP) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

Media coverage about Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tupperware Brands earned a news impact score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 71 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) opened at 72.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $74.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $554.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 117.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post $4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

TUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,598,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,034.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,509 shares of company stock worth $3,373,108. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

