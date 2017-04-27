Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Echo Global Logistics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 76 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company decreased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) traded down 2.51% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 82,311 shares. The stock has a market cap of $565.53 million, a PE ratio of 389.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post $0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

