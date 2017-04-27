Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Share Price

News headlines about Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Emerge Energy Services earned a news impact score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) opened at 13.20 on Thursday. Emerge Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The stock’s market cap is $396.94 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Emerge Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 255.24% and a negative net margin of 28.61%. The company earned $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Emerge Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerge Energy Services will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wunderlich lifted their price objective on Emerge Energy Services from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price objective on Emerge Energy Services from $25.59 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerge Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of energy service assets. The Company’s segments include Sand segment, Fuel segment and Corporate. The Company’s Sand segment consists of the production and sale of various grades of industrial sand primarily used in the extraction of oil and natural gas, as well as the production of building products and foundry materials.

